Christie calls Trump's Charlottesville comments 'a mistake'

Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male.

Great Falls College MSU is hosting an eclipse viewing party tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and invites all members of the community to attend. The college will provide 500 certified eclipse viewing glasses to its students, faculty, and members of the community on a first come first serve basis. They are very excited to host an event like this. “We are really excited to be able to invite the community up to Great Falls College MSU, to come out and experience something tha...