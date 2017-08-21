Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

Helena, MT - Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen.

Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. The victim says the man assaulted him and pulled him out of the car. He says the man then fled the scene in the victim's vehicle.

Helena Police say that the man suspected in the assault and vehicle theft is believed to be Eddie Sanchez, 45 of Helena. Police believe this incident is related to a vehicle pursuit that happened early that morning. This pursuit was terminated when Helena police used spike strips on the vehicle. The vehicle crashed and the driver who police believe to be Sanchez fled on foot and could not be located.

A statewide attempt to locate was placed for Sanchez. He is described as approximately 6'2" tall with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is believed to have stolen a vehicle described as a black 2011 Ford Crown Victoria with a cracked windshield and Texas plates- CLR5393.

Police ask that if you see Sanchez or know of his whereabouts, call the Helena Police Department at 442-3233 or Helena Crimestoppers if you wish to remain anonymous- 443-2000.