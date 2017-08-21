Montanans won't get " Real ID" until 2019 - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Montanans won't get " Real ID" until 2019

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Another extension has been asked for as the state looks to get compatible with the Real ID Act.  Our current extension runs out this October.

In an effort to help those who want an enhanced ID,  State Legislature passed a law to give people the option on which type of license to choose.
However compatible IDs won't be available until 2019.  
Bill Sponsor Jill Cohenour said the biggest hold up is the $1.8 Million cost to upgrading the system. 

"We have to have the ability to put your birth certificate on file in order to get a real id and we don't have ability, equipment, storage capacity all of those things in place in the software in order to do that," said Cohenour. 

Montana has requested a second extension taking us through October of 2018. However if it doesn't get approved you will have to use your passport or a different compatible ID when boarding a plane starting this January.

But she urges Montanans not to worry. 

"You know with the support of homeland security and the waivers during our implementation phase we're able to push that time frame out so that we can implement here in Montana in a way that is most protective of our own citizens," said Cohenour.

