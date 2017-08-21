John Birch Society to host "The Power of 500"

Join members of the John Birch Society for a special viewing of "The Power of 500."
According to JBS, the film "covers the strategy for victory. It builds understanding about how change will come about, the necessity for organizing, and the influence of 500 organized citizens working towards common goals in one Congressional District." JBS goes on to describe those possibly interested as "Anyone fed up with political parties, unlimited government control over our lives, and the politicians who keep promising change but deliver more of the same. NOT a program for racists or anyone interested in '...power from the barrel of a gun.'"
The film presentation will take place on Thursday, August 24th at 7:00 P.M. at the Best Western Heritage Inn in Great Falls, located at 1700 Fox Farm Road, Room 201.
For more information on the event or the JBS, visit their website, or contact Dan Keder at 406-231-0305.
A Missoula man and woman are facing multiple charges following the murder of a man and woman in Missoula. Tiffanie Pierce and Augustus Standingrock were arrested after Pierce's roommate told a Confidential Informant of the alleged stabbings.
Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - Montana Rep. Greg Gianforte has lost his bid to avoid being booked, photographed and fingerprinted for assaulting a reporter the day before he was elected in May.
Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male.
The City of Helena has begun removing a monument to Confederate soldiers that has been in a park in Montana's capital city since 1916.
Jim and Terry Gundersen opened Goose Bay Handblown Glass in 2002... with one goal in mind: "We always felt like we will have arrived once we start finding our glass at garage sales." Jim, a former blacksmith, had no problem transitioning into the business. Terry... well, she sacrificed a lot of sleep. "The difficult part was that I was still working as a nurse, 12 hour night shifts, and then I would blow glass during the day," says Terry. Jim chimes i...
The Montana Department of Justice sent out a press release stating that Attorney General Tim Fox joined 49 other state and territorial attorneys general in a bi-partisan coalition urging Congress to amend the Communications Decency Act (CDA) to clarify that states, localities, and territories retain authority to investigate and prosecute facilitators of child sex trafficking wherever they operate, including online.
