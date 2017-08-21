John Birch Society to host "The Power of 500"

Join members of the John Birch Society for a special viewing of "The Power of 500."

According to JBS, the film "covers the strategy for victory. It builds understanding about how change will come about, the necessity for organizing, and the influence of 500 organized citizens working towards common goals in one Congressional District." JBS goes on to describe those possibly interested as "Anyone fed up with political parties, unlimited government control over our lives, and the politicians who keep promising change but deliver more of the same. NOT a program for racists or anyone interested in '...power from the barrel of a gun.'"

The film presentation will take place on Thursday, August 24th at 7:00 P.M. at the Best Western Heritage Inn in Great Falls, located at 1700 Fox Farm Road, Room 201.

For more information on the event or the JBS, visit their website, or contact Dan Keder at 406-231-0305.