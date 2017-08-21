Hundreds attend eclipse party at GFCMSU

Great Falls - The Great American Eclipse passed over Great Falls with its peak hitting at 11:35 a.m. Monday morning, but more than an hour before the eclipse was even visible, hundreds of people waited in line at Great Falls College MSU to get a free pair of eclipse glasses.

The college actually ran out of the Solar Eclipse glasses pretty early, handing out a total of 500 pairs. Others who didn't have glasses used their own view finders, including cut-out cereal boxes where you could see a shadow of the eclipse inside the box. Many people brought their families out to enjoy the historic event as well. Sue Scott was joined with her daughter, Madison, and grandson Kendrick. She was also here in Montana during the solar eclipse of 1979, and now, 38 years later, she says she remembers it like it was yesterday.

"Skydivers came down with flares and just at that moment all the street lights came on, and it was so thrilling to see what they were seeing and to hear what they were talking about," said Sue Scott,

Scott says Monday's eclipse viewing party was also a unifying event. Even though her grandson is too young to remember it, she says she's looking forward to sharing video of the event with him when he gets older.