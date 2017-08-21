Black Eagle Fire Department Mourns After Chief Martin's Death

Earlier today we were informed about chief Tom Martin’s tentative funeral and procession, but we wanted to know how his passing has affected the department since he was such an important person to them and to the community.

We sent a reporter down to Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Department to find out just how much this has impacted them, and although moral is down at this point, they say they will become a stronger group because of this tough time.

“We will get through this, like I said we will become a stronger, and tighter group. He's definitely going to be missed, but not forgotten” says acting chief Mike Deshayes.

The department would also like to say that the public will see no drop in service from Chief Martin's passing. Many departments have offered to assist them on calls during this tough time, and Mike told us even yesterday they went on a call when the emergency tones went off. it helps them to get through a time like this. Chief Tom Martin's service and motorcade is tentatively planned for Friday at 2 p.m. heading to Montana Expo Park. All are welcome to attend.