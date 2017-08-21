Great Falls Central Football Focusing on Playoffs

The 52-0 first round state playoff loss to Victor in 2016 was,

"Almost a déjà vu and playing Wibaux three years ago and having your quarterback hurt and one of your lineman hurt and one your receivers hurt and so you go in there and you're down two guys against Victor and it shows you the necessity of in 8-man football in staying healthy and having depth," said head coach Greg Horton.

"It leaves a bad taste in your mouth getting beat like that in your last game," said junior quarterback Noah Ambuehl.

But, last year's playoff struggle is helping the Mustangs to focus on the post-season in 2017.

"If you are not trying to get back in the playoffs, what are you trying to do here?," said Horton.

"Everybody wants to get back, and that's what you work for and that's what you go through all of this for is to get back and compete at the highest level and get back in the playoffs," said Noah Ambuehl.

Even though the Northern C division is stacked with twelve teams with several coming up from Class C 6-Man and down from Class B, head coach Greg Horton expects his Mustangs to,

"Take it week by week or game by game. It doesn't really matter who we're playing. We're either going to better than them or we're not. We're either going to make fewer mistakes than them or we're not," said head coach Greg Horton.

However, coach Horton won't share his blueprint for how his team is going to compete.

"I can't really tell you that. That's the element of surprise. I can't tell you what we're going to do offensively or defensively. I'm the new offensive coordinator and we've got a new defensive coordinator. And that's what we're doing," said Horton.

Another thing the Mustangs plan on doing is,

"Pushing forward. We have a lot of experience and ready to hit and play hard," said senior right guard and nose tackle Trevor Yuhas.

Great Falls Central opens up the 2017 season against Simms on the road on August 25, 2017 at 7:00 p.m.