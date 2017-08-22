Cosby jury could come from Philly area - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Cosby jury could come from Philly area

By Associated Press

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (AP) - The Latest on Bill Cosby's sexual assault case (all times local):
    
12:15 p.m.
    
The jury for Bill Cosby's retrial on sexual assault charges will likely come from the Philadelphia suburbs.
    
Montgomery County prosecutors and Cosby's new legal team agreed Tuesday that a local jury could hear the case. The jury in Cosby's first trial came from the Pittsburgh area and spent two weeks in June sequestered 300 miles from home. That jury deadlocked, setting the stage for a retrial early next year.
    
The 80-year-old comedian is charged with drugging and molesting a woman at his Montgomery County home in 2004. He denies the charges.
    
District Attorney Kevin Steele said he hopes Cosby's new defense lawyers "get up to speed quickly so we can bring this case to justice."
    
___
    
10:55 a.m.
    
A judge has delayed the start of Bill Cosby's sexual assault retrial to allow his new lawyers to get up to speed on the case.
    
Judge Steven O'Neill said Tuesday that he still expects the 80-year-old comedian to be tried before next summer.
    
O'Neill granted a request by Cosby's new lawyers to delay the retrial, which had been scheduled to start in November.
    
"The Cosby Show" star is charged with drugging and molesting a woman at his home near Philadelphia in 2004. He has said their sexual encounter was consensual.
    
Cosby's first trial ended in a hung jury.
    
___
    
10:10 a.m.
    
Bill Cosby's new legal team says it wants to delay the start of his sexual assault retrial, currently set for November.
    
The lawyers made their first appearance Tuesday on behalf of the 80-year-old comedian, who's charged with drugging and molesting a woman at his home near Philadelphia. Cosby's first trial ended in a hung jury, setting the stage for a retrial.
    
At a hearing, a judge released Cosby's old lawyers from the case. His new legal team includes Tom Mesereau (MES'-eh-row), the high-profile attorney who won an acquittal in Michael Jackson's child molestation case.
    
Cosby is being retried on charges that he assaulted Andrea Constand in 2004. He has said their sexual encounter was consensual.
    
___
    
9:15 a.m.
    
Bill Cosby is back in court asking for new lawyers ahead of his sexual assault retrial.
    
The 80-year-old comedian ignored reporters' shouted questions as he entered the courthouse near Philadelphia on Tuesday.
    
It's Cosby's first time in court since a jury deadlocked on charges he drugged and molested a woman at his home.
    
Cosby wants a judge to sign off on a new legal team that includes Tom Mesereau (MES'-eh-row), the high-profile attorney who won an acquittal in Michael Jackson's child molestation case. His old attorneys are asking to be let off the case.
    
Cosby is being retried on charges that he assaulted Andrea Constand in 2004. He has said their sexual encounter was consensual. The trial is scheduled for November.
    
___
    
12:15 a.m.
    
Bill Cosby wants a judge to sign off on a swap that would give him a fresh new legal team ahead of his sexual assault retrial in Pennsylvania in November.
    
Cosby is expected in court Tuesday morning in Norristown as the lawyers who fought to a deadlock in his June trial ask to be let off the case.
    
A spokesman for the 80-year-old comedian Monday announced the hiring of a new team, which includes Tom Mesereau (MES'-eh-row), the high-profile attorney who won an acquittal in Michael Jackson's child molestation case.
    
Cosby is being retried on charges that he drugged and molested Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home in 2004. He has said it was consensual.
    
Mesereau didn't return a voicemail seeking comment. A district attorney spokeswoman declined to comment.

