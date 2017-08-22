West Nile Virus Found In Mosquito Pool Near Great Falls

The Cascade County Weed & Mosquito Division has detected its first West Nile Virus positive mosquito pool for 2017.

The Mosquito pool was in the Gerber area which is approximately 5 miles southeast of Great Falls

"the Cascade County Weed & Mosquito Division will continue to collect and test mosquito samples from its surveillance traps through September to ensure we are taking all possible steps to help protect residents from West Nile Virus” Says Joshua Blystone, Superintendent for the Division.

Approximately 80% of persons infected experience no symptoms, but up to 20% of persons can develop a mild illness, called West Nile fever. West Nile fever generally resolves itself without treatment after less than a week, but dangerous brain infections such as encephalitis or meningitis can develop in rare cases.

The single best defense against West Nile Virus is bite prevention. To protect yourself, The Division says use the 4 Ds: