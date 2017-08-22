Funeral Service For Fire Chief Tom Martin To Be Held Friday

The motorcade and funeral service for Black Eagle Fire Chief Tom Martin will be held this Friday, August 25th.

Fire department apparatus staging will be at O’Conner Funeral Home, located at 2425 8th Ave N, in Great Falls. Staging will take place at 12 PM. Check In with staging will be on Mutual Aid RED. All apparatus are asked to check in prior to arrival at the staging point.

A motorcade of Fire Department vehicles will begin at 12:30 PM and will follow the following route.

-North on 25th St. N to River Dr N

-West on River Dr N. to 15th St NE

-North on 15th St NE to N River Road.

-West on N River Road to 10th St NE

-North on 10th St NE to Smelter Ave NE

-West on Smelter Ave NE to Central Ave W

-West on Central Ave W to 6th St NW

-North on 6th St NW to the West Entrance of the Montana Expo Park.

The Public is encouraged to line the route of the motorcade to show their respect and to honor Chief Martin. Law Enforcement from the Great Falls Police Department and the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office will provide rolling traffic roadblocks for the procession.

A viewing is scheduled from 1PM to 3PM at the Montana Expo Park in the Four Seasons. The Public is invited to attend.

The Main service will start at 3PM at the Montana Expo Park in the Four Seasons. Again the Public is invited to attend. Following the end of the Main Service there will be a reception for Family and Fire Department Personnel.

We would like to extend our gratitude to the public during this time of mourning. The public outreach has been tremendous. We will continue our service to the community in honor of Chief Martin. We will never forget the sacrifices he made to protect his community and the people of Cascade County.

Lt. 2nd Class Brandon M. Skogen/Interim P.I.O.