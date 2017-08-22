Local business supporting local veterans

Three more veterans joined the ranks of graduates from the veteran drug treatment program.

But Tuesday, two local businesses help make this graduation even more special by donating to the cause.

Each of the veterans who graduated all said the program allows them to take back their life from addiction and motivated them to pursue a new future.

But as a non profit program, drug court has to rely on government and private funding.

In a huge show of support both Sams Club and the Hi-Ho tavern presented checks to the court program.

Vietnam Veteran and Veteran Court Treatment Coordinator Joe Parsetich said not only does this type of support help their program. It also helps veterans recover from the mental and physical strains they go through during their time of service.

"It gives them validation and acceptance. The community recognizes that when veterans return whether it be from combat or from some other kind of traumatic experience while on active duty that they need to be embraced and to be welcomed back into the community," said Parestich.

Parsetich said the funds will be used to plan upcoming social activities including hikes, fishing trips and even a golf tournament.

The funds raised by Hi-Ho Tavern tops $12,000.

Parsetich said the money is spread across multiple agencies in the area including Veterans Mentoring Veterans, and the Grace Home.

Hi-Ho Tavern Owner Rich Hollis has lived in Great Falls all his life and is happy to be able to help these veterans.

" I believe its very important to donate back to our vets, they have given so much to our country and i can do these fundraisers. We can go fishing we can go camping we can do what ever we want because of our veterans. So why not help them back as much as we can," said Hollis.

He said he hopes other businesses in the city will join in supporting these vets getting back on their feet and become part of the community again.