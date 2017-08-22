Local business supporting local veterans

The Powerball jackpot has increased to $700 million, making it the second largest in U.S. history.
Around 4:00 P.M. Monday, Northwestern Energy hit a water line in Vaughn, severely damaging the line and leading to a 24-hour boil water order, according to Jeannie Annette Dean, Secretary/Treasurer of the Vaughn Cascade County Water & Sewer District. Dean tells KFBB the hit happened during working being conducted by Northwestern Energy; she says the water main line has since been repaired, however due to the amount of water lost, the Department of Environmental Quality has i...
Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male.
The motorcade and funeral service for Black Eagle Fire Chief Tom Martin will be held this Friday, August 25th. Fire department apparatus staging will be at O’Conner Funeral Home, located at 2425 8th Ave N, in Great Falls. Staging will take place at 12 PM. Check In with staging will be on Mutual Aid RED. All apparatus are asked to check in prior to arrival at the staging point. A procession of Fire Department apparatus will begin at 12:30 PM and will follow th...
A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants.
Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male.
The City of Helena has begun removing a monument to Confederate soldiers that has been in a park in Montana's capital city since 1916.
Jim and Terry Gundersen opened Goose Bay Handblown Glass in 2002... with one goal in mind: "We always felt like we will have arrived once we start finding our glass at garage sales." Jim, a former blacksmith, had no problem transitioning into the business. Terry... well, she sacrificed a lot of sleep. "The difficult part was that I was still working as a nurse, 12 hour night shifts, and then I would blow glass during the day," says Terry. Jim chimes i...
