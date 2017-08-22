Local business supporting local veterans - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Local business supporting local veterans

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

Three more veterans joined the ranks of graduates from the veteran drug treatment program.  
But Tuesday, two local businesses help make this graduation even more special by donating to the cause.

Each of the veterans who graduated  all said the program allows them to take back their life from addiction and motivated them to pursue a new future.
But as a non profit program, drug court  has to rely on government and private funding. 

In a huge show of support both Sams Club and the Hi-Ho tavern presented checks to the court program.
Vietnam Veteran and Veteran Court Treatment Coordinator Joe Parsetich said not only does this type of support help their program.  It also helps veterans recover from the mental and physical strains they go through during their time of service. 

"It gives them validation and acceptance. The community recognizes that when veterans return whether it be from combat or from some other kind of traumatic experience while on active duty that they need to be embraced and to be welcomed back into the community," said Parestich.

Parsetich said the funds will be used to plan upcoming social activities including hikes, fishing trips and even a golf tournament. 

The funds raised by Hi-Ho Tavern tops $12,000. 
Parsetich said the money is spread across multiple agencies in the area including Veterans Mentoring Veterans,  and the Grace Home.

Hi-Ho Tavern Owner Rich Hollis has lived in Great Falls all his life and is happy to be able to help these veterans.

" I believe its very important to donate back to our vets, they have given so much to our country and i can do these fundraisers. We can go fishing we can go camping we can do what ever we want because of our veterans. So why not help them back as much as we can," said Hollis.

He said he hopes other businesses in the city will join in supporting these vets getting back on their feet and become part of the community again. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Powerball jackpot climbs to $700 million

    Powerball jackpot climbs to $700 million

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 12:40 PM EDT2017-08-22 16:40:27 GMT

    The Powerball jackpot has increased to $700 million, making it the second largest in U.S. history. 

    The Powerball jackpot has increased to $700 million, making it the second largest in U.S. history. 

  • `

    Boil water order in place for Vaughn after water main break

    Boil water order in place for Vaughn after water main break

    Monday, August 21 2017 11:09 PM EDT2017-08-22 03:09:14 GMT

    Around 4:00 P.M. Monday, Northwestern Energy hit a water line in Vaughn, severely damaging the line and leading to a 24-hour boil water order, according to Jeannie Annette Dean, Secretary/Treasurer of the Vaughn Cascade County Water & Sewer District. Dean tells KFBB the hit happened during working being conducted by Northwestern Energy; she says the water main line has since been repaired, however due to the amount of water lost, the Department of Environmental Quality has i...

    Around 4:00 P.M. Monday, Northwestern Energy hit a water line in Vaughn, severely damaging the line and leading to a 24-hour boil water order, according to Jeannie Annette Dean, Secretary/Treasurer of the Vaughn Cascade County Water & Sewer District. Dean tells KFBB the hit happened during working being conducted by Northwestern Energy; she says the water main line has since been repaired, however due to the amount of water lost, the Department of Environmental Quality has i...

  • Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Monday, August 21 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-08-21 19:05:13 GMT

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 

  • Airborne Drones on Patrol - the Answer to Public Safety Policing

    Airborne Drones on Patrol - the Answer to Public Safety Policing

    Autonomous drones are set to take over border patrols, crime hotspot monitoring and more, says South Africa's Airborne Drones.      (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531247/Airborne_Drones_Vanguard_Drone.jpg ) ...
    Autonomous drones are set to take over border patrols, crime hotspot monitoring and more, says South Africa's Airborne Drones.      (Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/531247/Airborne_Drones_Vanguard_Drone.jpg ) ...

  • Funeral Service For Fire Chief Tom Martin To Be Held Friday

    Funeral Service For Fire Chief Tom Martin To Be Held Friday

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 6:18 PM EDT2017-08-22 22:18:43 GMT

    The motorcade and funeral service for Black Eagle Fire Chief Tom Martin will be held this Friday, August 25th. Fire department apparatus staging will be at O’Conner Funeral Home, located at 2425 8th Ave N, in Great Falls.  Staging will take place at 12 PM.  Check In with staging will be on Mutual Aid RED.  All apparatus are asked to check in prior to arrival at the staging point. A procession of Fire Department apparatus will begin at 12:30 PM and will follow th...

    The motorcade and funeral service for Black Eagle Fire Chief Tom Martin will be held this Friday, August 25th. Fire department apparatus staging will be at O’Conner Funeral Home, located at 2425 8th Ave N, in Great Falls.  Staging will take place at 12 PM.  Check In with staging will be on Mutual Aid RED.  All apparatus are asked to check in prior to arrival at the staging point. A procession of Fire Department apparatus will begin at 12:30 PM and will follow th...

  • Eddie Sanchez Arrested

    Eddie Sanchez Arrested

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-08-23 00:45:16 GMT

    A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants. 

    A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants. 

  • Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Monday, August 21 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-08-21 19:05:13 GMT

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 

  • One arrested while opposing confederate fountain removal

    One arrested while opposing confederate fountain removal

    Friday, August 18 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-08-18 18:18:15 GMT

    The City of Helena has begun removing a monument to Confederate soldiers that has been in a park in Montana's capital city since 1916.

    The City of Helena has begun removing a monument to Confederate soldiers that has been in a park in Montana's capital city since 1916.

  • Couple has "made it" in Townsend glass shop

    Couple has "made it" in Townsend glass shop

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-08-17 01:35:37 GMT

    Jim and Terry Gundersen opened Goose Bay Handblown Glass in 2002... with one goal in mind: "We always felt like we will have arrived once we start finding our glass at garage sales." Jim, a former blacksmith, had no problem transitioning into the business. Terry... well, she sacrificed a lot of sleep.  "The difficult part was that I was still working as a nurse, 12 hour night shifts, and then I would blow glass during the day," says Terry. Jim chimes i...

    Jim and Terry Gundersen opened Goose Bay Handblown Glass in 2002... with one goal in mind: "We always felt like we will have arrived once we start finding our glass at garage sales." Jim, a former blacksmith, had no problem transitioning into the business. Terry... well, she sacrificed a lot of sleep.  "The difficult part was that I was still working as a nurse, 12 hour night shifts, and then I would blow glass during the day," says Terry. Jim chimes i...