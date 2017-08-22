New Playground At West Bank Park Officially Open

The fence around the new playground at West Bank Park came down today, marking the official opening for families to enjoy.

The playground, built in an effort to bring more people over to the west bank landing was donated by Kaboom, a national playground building company. Last Saturday 200 volunteers spent their day putting the park together and for the last few days they've been letting the cement settle before allowing children to play on it.

Today the fences are down and it's officially open to the public to enjoy.