Coombs pleads guilty to felony robbery in murder case

Nearly a year ago 18 year old Megan Meriweather was stabbed in an alley in great falls over a drug deal gone bad.

Tuesday, one of the teens charged in connection with the incident changed her plea to guilty.

Brianna Coombs struck a deal with cascade county in exchange for her testimony against her then boyfriend, Joseph Knowles.

According to the agreement...coombs will only face one count of felony robbery

However, according to Cascade County Attorney Josh Rackie, if she refuses to testify.

The agreement and plea deal will be nullified.

While on the stand Rackie asked Coombs if she and Knowles planned on robbing

Meriweather that night.

Coombs said yes. The plan was to rob her and take the drugs

Meriweather was stabbed to death in an alley during the robbery.

Knowles faces multiple charges including deliberate homicide. His trial is set for October 27th. With the one count of felony robbery Coombs is set to face 40 years in prison with 10 years suspended.