Great Falls Association of Realtors gives to homeless students in need

There are over 300 homeless students and the number is growing.

Tuesday, the Great Falls Association of Realtors teamed up with Mackenzie River Pizza in town to help raise funds for these students who live in vehicles, shelters, and makeshift homes.

Kory Goodau, local realtor said it was a no brainier to team up with the restaurant who hosted this fundraiser.

Goodau said no one plans on being homeless especially children and any thing they can to do help someone out, will better the community as a whole.

Tuesday 20 percent of Mackenzie River's proceeds will go directly into helping these children get off the streets.

