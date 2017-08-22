President Trump's Speech Not Impacting MANG

Earlier today we told you that President Trump's speech might have had an impact on our own National Guard here in Montana.

We spoke to a captain in Montana Air National Guard earlier today and he told us, at this point in time they have not heard of anything that would send them overseas to aid in the seventeen year war in Afghanistan.

“Once the president spoke last night, at this point we are not aware of any changes to operations or missions that effect the Montana Air National Guard because of that” says Capt. Ryan Finnetan

Although nothing has been heard of yet, that can change at a moment’s notice. One of the top ranking generals, Joseph Votel said we can expect more troops on the ground in the middle east in the coming days or weeks. The Montana air national guard says they are always ready to assist in our fight to end the war on terror in Afghanistan.