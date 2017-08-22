Eddie Sanchez Arrested

Montana - A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants.

Police believed Sanchez to have been involved in the incident in Helena on August 20th where a man was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. This took place after Sanchez is suspected to have been the driver of a vehicle Montana Highway Patrol had been in pursuit of earlier that day. That pursuit ended in a crash and the driver fled on foot.

As a result of these incidents, a warrant was issued on Sanchez for Robbery, Aggravated Assault, and Criminal Endangerment. The bond on the warrant was set at $250,000.

Police say Sanchez was found in the vehicle that had been reported stolen on August 20th. More details may be released and updates will be made.