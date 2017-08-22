Boil water order still in effect for Vaughn

The community of Vaughn is under a boil order after NorthWestern energy crews hit a pipe Monday evening draining the water tank of more than 70-percent of it's reserve.

Annette Aniffen, secretary and treasurer of the Vaughn Cascade County Water and Sewer district said, "when the water gets that low it could contain living organisms which can be harmful if ingested."

She said that people are still free to shower or bathe but must boil water before cooking with it or drinking it.

There water must pass several test before the boil water order can be lifted.

Vaughn county officials expect the order to be lifted on Friday.

Vaughn residents with questions can call Aniffen at 964-8880.