Trump, in Nevada speech, calling for 'new unity'

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):
    
11 a.m.
    
President Donald Trump is set to speak at an American Legion convention and the White House says he plans to talk about seeking "a new unity."
    
The White House says the president - in his speech later Wednesday in Reno, Nevada - will say it's "time to heal the wounds that have divided us and to seek a new unity based on the common values that unite us."
    
Look for Trump to say: "We are one people, with one home, and one flag."
    
The Nevada appearance is coming after Trump's rally Tuesday night in Phoenix, when he lashed out at the media and criticized Arizona's two Republican senators.
    
Trump has pushed back against media coverage of his response to the violence at a Charlottesville, Virginia, protest organized by white supremacists.
    
___
    
10 a.m.
    
President Donald Trump is naming Senate Republican names.
    
Trump on Wednesday morning tweeted that he loves "the Great State of Arizona." But he added that he was "not a fan of Jeff Flake, weak on crime & border!"
    
The president woke up in Arizona the day after a campaign rally in Phoenix.
    
He repeatedly lashed out at the media during the event and skewered both of Arizona's Republican senators, insisting that his coy refusal to mention their names Tuesday night showed a "very presidential" restraint.
    
But he went after Flake by name the next morning. Flake has been very critical of the president.
    
Trump has also criticized the state's senior senator, John McCain, for casting the deciding vote that doomed the Republican health care bill. McCain is battling brain cancer.
    
___
    
3:15 a.m.
    
President Donald Trump is blaming the media for the condemnation of his response to violence at a Charlottesville, Virginia, protest organized by white supremacists.
    
He opened his political rally Tuesday in Phoenix Tuesday evening with calls for unity, and an assertion that "our movement is about love," but then quickly erupted in anger
    
Trump shouted he'd "openly called for healing unity and love" in the immediate aftermath of Charlottesville and had simply been misrepresented in news coverage.
    
The president acknowledged his advisers had urged him to stay on message, and that he simply could not. He left no doubt that he plans to pardon former sheriff Joe Arpaio (ahr-PY'-oh), convicted of disobeying court orders to stop his immigration patrols. He said he had chosen not to on Tuesday to avoid "controversy."

