Bears near US-Canada border merit endangered status

A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants.
A Texas couple will receive $3.4 million from the state for being wrongfully imprisoned for more than two decades on prosecutors' claims that they sexually abused children as part of satanic rituals at the day care they operated. The Austin American-Statesman reports that Dan and Fran Keller learned Tuesday that they'll receive the payment from a state fund for the wrongly convicted. A judge in June approved a request from T...
A 29-year-old Indiana man is charged with sexual abuse of a minor after he tried using a crowdfunding site to fund a Montana trip so he could be with a 14-year-old girl.
Teton County Sheriff's Office confirms to KULR-8 ESPN longtime radio host, Ryen Russillo was arrested Wednesday.
Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male.
The City of Helena has begun removing a monument to Confederate soldiers that has been in a park in Montana's capital city since 1916.
Jim and Terry Gundersen opened Goose Bay Handblown Glass in 2002... with one goal in mind: "We always felt like we will have arrived once we start finding our glass at garage sales." Jim, a former blacksmith, had no problem transitioning into the business. Terry... well, she sacrificed a lot of sleep. "The difficult part was that I was still working as a nurse, 12 hour night shifts, and then I would blow glass during the day," says Terry. Jim chimes i...
