Police say: Man arrested for DUI has six prior convictions

Great Falls, MT - Police say man arrested for DUI in Great Falls has six prior DUI convictions.

On August 22, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Groshelle observed a vehicle traveling at 93 MPH in a 80 MPH zone. Groshelle stopped the car and identified the driver as Richard Price. Police say there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from Price's breath and the vehicle. Groshelle says that he observed a "tall-boy" aluminum can of Twisted Ice Tea (an alcoholic beverage).

Police say that Price had bloodshot eyes and admitted to drinking two drinks. Price displayed significant impairment on Field Sobriety Maneuvers. He agreed to a blood test and the results are pending.

Richard Price has prior convictions for DUI in 1991, 1993, 1993, 2000, 2005, and 2010.

The State has requested bond be set at $10,000. The State also requests the additional condition that: Within 24 hours of release from custody, Price shall be equipped with and begin active alcohol monitoring by use of the SCRAM device, the Remote Alcohol Testing device, Soberlink device, or participation in the 24/7 Program at the Cascade County Sheriff's Office.