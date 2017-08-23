Judge orders bears to stay on the endangered species list

U.S District Judge Dana Christensen ordered the reversal of the 2014 re-classification by wildlife officials that would allow the Cabinet-Yaak grizzly bear to stay on the endangered species list.... even though number have increased.

The bears were almost on the brink of extinction but according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife the population has stabilized to about 40 to 50 bears and should be considered threatened and not on the waiting list to be classified as endangered.