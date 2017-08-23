Is it too late for you to get the flu shot

The Center for Disease Control said as soon as the flu shots are available you should make an appointment to get immunized. The CDC said flu outbreaks can happen as early as October and it takes the body 2 weeks for the antibodies to develop and protect you against the influenza virus.

Dr. Michelle Marler, Medical Doctor at The Family Practice said your body could also harbor the virus without any symptoms at all.

She said, "you may have some mild symptoms but might not realize it's the flu without getting the tested. You could work in a big office and and spread it to your office workers and not even know if you've done it. so flu shots are important even for those of us who are young with a good immune system."

Below are some places that offer low or free flu shots.

Walmart Supercenter

701 Smelter Ave Ne

Great Falls, MT 59404



Albertsons

1414 3rd St N W

Great Falls, MT 59404



Walgreens Store

2301 10TH AVE S

Great Falls, MT 59405