Is it too late for you to get the flu shot - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Is it too late for you to get the flu shot

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

     The Center for Disease Control said as soon as the flu shots are available you should make an appointment to get immunized. The CDC said flu outbreaks can happen as early as October and it takes the body 2 weeks for the antibodies to develop and protect you against the influenza virus.

     Dr. Michelle Marler, Medical Doctor at The Family Practice said your body could also harbor the virus without any symptoms at all.
She said, "you may have some mild symptoms but might not realize it's the flu without getting the tested. You could work in a big office and and spread it to your office workers and not even know if you've done it. so flu shots are important even for those of us who are young with a good immune system."
Below are some places that offer low or free flu shots.

 Walmart Supercenter
701 Smelter Ave Ne
Great Falls, MT 59404


Albertsons
1414 3rd St N W
Great Falls, MT 59404


Walgreens Store 
2301 10TH AVE S
Great Falls, MT 59405

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police say: Man arrested for DUI has six prior convictions

    Police say: Man arrested for DUI has six prior convictions

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 4:20 PM EDT2017-08-23 20:20:57 GMT

    Great Falls, MT - Police say man arrested for DUI in Great Falls has six prior DUI convictions. On August 22, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Groshelle observed a vehicle traveling at 93 MPH in a 80 MPH zone. Groshelle stopped the car and identified the driver as Richard Price. Police say there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from Price's breath and the vehicle. Groshelle says that he observed a "tall-boy" aluminum can of Twisted Ice Tea (an alcoholic beverage).  P...

    Great Falls, MT - Police say man arrested for DUI in Great Falls has six prior DUI convictions. On August 22, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Groshelle observed a vehicle traveling at 93 MPH in a 80 MPH zone. Groshelle stopped the car and identified the driver as Richard Price. Police say there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from Price's breath and the vehicle. Groshelle says that he observed a "tall-boy" aluminum can of Twisted Ice Tea (an alcoholic beverage).  P...

  • Indiana man charged with abusing 14-year-old Montana girl

    Indiana man charged with abusing 14-year-old Montana girl

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 2:20 PM EDT2017-08-23 18:20:52 GMT

    A 29-year-old Indiana man is charged with sexual abuse of a minor after he tried using a crowdfunding site to fund a Montana trip so he could be with a 14-year-old girl.

    A 29-year-old Indiana man is charged with sexual abuse of a minor after he tried using a crowdfunding site to fund a Montana trip so he could be with a 14-year-old girl.

  • Eddie Sanchez Arrested

    Eddie Sanchez Arrested

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-08-23 00:45:16 GMT

    A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants. 

    A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants. 

  • ESPN radio host arrested in Wyoming for misdemeanor criminal entry

    ESPN radio host arrested in Wyoming for misdemeanor criminal entry

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 3:42 PM EDT2017-08-23 19:42:18 GMT

    Teton County Sheriff's Office confirms to KULR-8 ESPN longtime radio host, Ryen Russillo was arrested Wednesday.

    Teton County Sheriff's Office confirms to KULR-8 ESPN longtime radio host, Ryen Russillo was arrested Wednesday.

  • Texas couple to get $3.4M on false claims of satanic abuse

    Texas couple to get $3.4M on false claims of satanic abuse

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 12:56 PM EDT2017-08-23 16:56:27 GMT

    A Texas couple will receive $3.4 million from the state for being wrongfully imprisoned for more than two decades on prosecutors' claims that they sexually abused children as part of satanic rituals at the day care they operated.      The Austin American-Statesman reports that Dan and Fran Keller learned Tuesday that they'll receive the payment from a state fund for the wrongly convicted.      A judge in June approved a request from T...

    A Texas couple will receive $3.4 million from the state for being wrongfully imprisoned for more than two decades on prosecutors' claims that they sexually abused children as part of satanic rituals at the day care they operated.      The Austin American-Statesman reports that Dan and Fran Keller learned Tuesday that they'll receive the payment from a state fund for the wrongly convicted.      A judge in June approved a request from T...

  • Eddie Sanchez Arrested

    Eddie Sanchez Arrested

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-08-23 00:45:16 GMT

    A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants. 

    A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants. 

  • Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Monday, August 21 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-08-21 19:05:13 GMT

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 

  • One arrested while opposing confederate fountain removal

    One arrested while opposing confederate fountain removal

    Friday, August 18 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-08-18 18:18:15 GMT

    The City of Helena has begun removing a monument to Confederate soldiers that has been in a park in Montana's capital city since 1916.

    The City of Helena has begun removing a monument to Confederate soldiers that has been in a park in Montana's capital city since 1916.

  • Couple has "made it" in Townsend glass shop

    Couple has "made it" in Townsend glass shop

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-08-17 01:35:37 GMT

    Jim and Terry Gundersen opened Goose Bay Handblown Glass in 2002... with one goal in mind: "We always felt like we will have arrived once we start finding our glass at garage sales." Jim, a former blacksmith, had no problem transitioning into the business. Terry... well, she sacrificed a lot of sleep.  "The difficult part was that I was still working as a nurse, 12 hour night shifts, and then I would blow glass during the day," says Terry. Jim chimes i...

    Jim and Terry Gundersen opened Goose Bay Handblown Glass in 2002... with one goal in mind: "We always felt like we will have arrived once we start finding our glass at garage sales." Jim, a former blacksmith, had no problem transitioning into the business. Terry... well, she sacrificed a lot of sleep.  "The difficult part was that I was still working as a nurse, 12 hour night shifts, and then I would blow glass during the day," says Terry. Jim chimes i...