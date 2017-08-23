Rainbow Dam fire burns 40 acres starts by shocking cause

A wildfire that sparked just after 10 this morning alongside Rainbow Dam Road. Several crews responded including Black Eagle, Malmstrom and even Great Falls Fire and Rescue. And with in an hour had the fire not only contained but completely put out.

Black Eagle Fire said the cause of this fire falls under 'natural'.

A hawk swooped down to pick up a snake and when it flew away the tail of the snake touched the powerline sending a shock through the snake and out the hawk. Sparks from the shock are what cause the fire to start.

Black Eagle Fire Spokesman Brandon Skogen said it started as a 5-10 acre fire and ended up growing to roughly 40 acres.

"We did what's called a direct attack on the fire lead by command lead by command by their vantage point they directed resources to flank the fire on both sides and essentially pinch the head of the fire until they were able to get to the head of the fire and knock it down," said Skogen.

Skogen added because of the wind he was thankful for such a quick response by fire crews.

And luckily no one, with the exception of the snake and hawk were hurt.