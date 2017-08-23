Keeping you and your bow safe this season

The last thing you want to worry about when out on a hunt is whether or not your equipment is going to work. Long before that trek ever begins bow technician Tony Peres said give it a once over, because that check could be the difference between getting hurt and tagging that big bull.

"It's not like picking up a gun and looking through a scoop and pulling the trigger and putting those cross hairs on what you want to hit, archery is a little bit different there's mechanics that come long with with that process shooting a bow and drawing a bow," said Peres.

But it is not just the bow. He said you need to check the arrows for splits, and keep an eye on the constant pressure of your bow. These are keys to a safe hunt. A simple tune up can make the difference.

"Bows even at rest have a high amount of stored energy so hanging on a shelf those limbs are bent i mean there's a lot of weight I mean if we cut the string the bow is coming apart and stuffs flying everywhere," said Peres.

He added when you do head out make sure you know the area and bring added protection like a side arm or bear spray.

"If you hunt the front if you hunt where there's grizzly bears where there's cats you have to be able to deal with that and be prepared," said Peres.

Lastly he said keep your bow muscles strong by practicing all year long.

"Even if you do three weeks out of the month you will be surprised by the gains you have come bow season," said Peres.

