Education Department announces college prep grants

Great Falls, MT - Police say man arrested for DUI in Great Falls has six prior DUI convictions. On August 22, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Groshelle observed a vehicle traveling at 93 MPH in a 80 MPH zone. Groshelle stopped the car and identified the driver as Richard Price. Police say there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from Price's breath and the vehicle. Groshelle says that he observed a "tall-boy" aluminum can of Twisted Ice Tea (an alcoholic beverage). P...
Great Falls, MT - Police say man arrested for DUI in Great Falls has six prior DUI convictions. On August 22, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Groshelle observed a vehicle traveling at 93 MPH in a 80 MPH zone. Groshelle stopped the car and identified the driver as Richard Price. Police say there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from Price's breath and the vehicle. Groshelle says that he observed a "tall-boy" aluminum can of Twisted Ice Tea (an alcoholic beverage). P...
A 29-year-old Indiana man is charged with sexual abuse of a minor after he tried using a crowdfunding site to fund a Montana trip so he could be with a 14-year-old girl.
A 29-year-old Indiana man is charged with sexual abuse of a minor after he tried using a crowdfunding site to fund a Montana trip so he could be with a 14-year-old girl.
A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants.
A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants.
Teton County Sheriff's Office confirms to KULR-8 ESPN longtime radio host, Ryen Russillo was arrested Wednesday.
Teton County Sheriff's Office confirms to KULR-8 ESPN longtime radio host, Ryen Russillo was arrested Wednesday.
A Texas couple will receive $3.4 million from the state for being wrongfully imprisoned for more than two decades on prosecutors' claims that they sexually abused children as part of satanic rituals at the day care they operated. The Austin American-Statesman reports that Dan and Fran Keller learned Tuesday that they'll receive the payment from a state fund for the wrongly convicted. A judge in June approved a request from T...
A Texas couple will receive $3.4 million from the state for being wrongfully imprisoned for more than two decades on prosecutors' claims that they sexually abused children as part of satanic rituals at the day care they operated. The Austin American-Statesman reports that Dan and Fran Keller learned Tuesday that they'll receive the payment from a state fund for the wrongly convicted. A judge in June approved a request from T...
The U.S. Department of Education is awarding a second round of funding for programs that help low-income students aspire to attend college. The awards announced this week go to programs whose applications were initially rejected because of formatting errors such as not being double-spaced or using the wrong font.
The U.S. Department of Education is awarding a second round of funding for programs that help low-income students aspire to attend college. The awards announced this week go to programs whose applications were initially rejected because of formatting errors such as not being double-spaced or using the wrong font.
The City of Helena has begun removing a monument to Confederate soldiers that has been in a park in Montana's capital city since 1916.
The City of Helena has begun removing a monument to Confederate soldiers that has been in a park in Montana's capital city since 1916.
Sewing is a pastime that some consider a lost art, but that's not the case in Townsend. In fact, for more than a dozen women, it's actually their way of giving back to the community they call home.
Sewing is a pastime that some consider a lost art, but that's not the case in Townsend. In fact, for more than a dozen women, it's actually their way of giving back to the community they call home.
In Helena Wednesday, the City Commission listens to both sides of public opinion regarding the only Confederate monument in the Northwest.
In Helena Wednesday, the City Commission listens to both sides of public opinion regarding the only Confederate monument in the Northwest.