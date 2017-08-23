Education Department announces college prep grants - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Education Department announces college prep grants

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - The U.S. Department of Education is awarding a second round of funding for programs that help low-income students aspire to attend college. The awards announced this week go to programs whose applications were initially rejected because of formatting errors such as not being double-spaced or using the wrong font.
    
Members of Congress on Wednesday confirmed five-year grants to Wittenberg in Ohio, the University of Maine at Presque Isle, Columbia University in New York, and the University of Montana, along with Illinois Central College and Kankakee Community College in Illinois. Other still-unannounced grants were also awarded.
    
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos initially said she would not reconsider the Upward Bound applications if they used the wrong font or were incorrectly spaced.
    
Program administrators decried the bureaucracy. A quarter of U.S. senators asked that programs be allowed to submit corrected applications.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

