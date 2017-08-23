CMR Girls Soccer Focusing on Working Hard This Season

The C.M. Russell girls soccer team has a lot more seniors than last year. The Rustlers return six, which head coach Willie Pyette says four will actually see the field a lot this season. Overall, he says his team returns eight starters. Even though CMR missed the Class AA State soccer tournament last year after falling to Billings West, Coach Pyette says he's been stressing several things in practice.

"Defense, defense, defense not getting split is a thing in soccer, and it's something that I didn't stress as well early last year, and we gave up a lot of goals so think I'm hoping we're getting off on the right foot this year with stressing defense and scoring goals," said head coach Willie Pyette.

"Willie has always said you got to work, you gotta work. It mean it speaks for it's self. If we want to get into that state championship,we just have to work as hard as we can, come to practice be ready to be work, every single day. And on games days, he always says it's a business trip, so go to work," said senior centerback Jessica Dawson.

"I think this year we just got to be closer with each other and knowing what we're doing and all of our girls came back and have more experience than last year, and I think talking and communication is the biggest thing on the field because we have a lot of talent out there," said senior Addison Gardner.

JAMBOREE SOCCER SCHEDULE: (Games played at Seibel Fields in Great Falls)

· BIG SKY AT CMR BOYS @10:30AM

· FLATHEAD AT GFH BOYS @10:30AM

· BOZEMAN VS HELENA HIGH BOYS @10:30AM

· CAPITAL VS. BUTTE BOYS @10:30AM

· CAPITAL VS BUTTE GIRLS @NOON

· BOZEMAN VS HELENA HIGH GIRLS @NOON

· FLATHEAD AT GFH GIRLS @NOON

· BIG SKY AT CMR GIRLS @NOON

· CAPITAL VS. BOZEMAN BOYS @1:30PM

· HELENA HIGH VS. BILLINGS WEST BOYS @1:30PM

· BIG SKY AT GFH BOYS @1:30PM

· FLATHEAD AT CMR BOYS @1:30PM

· FLATHEAD AT CMR GIRLS @3PM

· CAPITAL VS BOZEMAN GIRLS @3PM

· HELENA HIGH VS. BILLINGS WEST GIRLS @3PM

· BIG SKY AT GFH GIRLS @3PM