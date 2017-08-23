GFCC Volleyball Motto: Relentless Pursuit

Last season, the Great Falls Central Mustangs volleyball team took second place in the both the 7-C District and Northern C Divisional Tournaments.

It was also the first time in ten years that GFCC competed in the Class C state tournament. Head coach Danielle Baeth says the end goal for her team is to get back to that same post-season spot. The Lady Mustangs say they've learned that last year's competitors at the state tourney were taller than them. Senior Sara Tarum says the team has to learn to maneuver around the block to get the ball over the net. The Mustangs spoke to SWX about how they plan competing this year as well against the competitive Class C division.

<"We always have to be prepared for a quick offense there's a lot of teams where it comes back at us pretty fast so we got to ready for that and always being scrappy and getting the ball up and not letting them win a rally," senior middle hitter Sara Tarum.

"I think our serve receive last year was a little iffy and not as strong as we like and that's what we've been working on a lot and that's the big thing we hope to come out as the season begins and just get better at that," said senior Bryn Anderson.

"My old high school coach used to always says relentless pursuit so that is our new motto that nothing hits the floor, relentless pursuit just, never give up, just always pick up everything up," said head coach Danielle Baeth.

Great Falls Central will open up the season competing in the Sunburst volleyball tournament on August 26, 2017 at 8:00 a.m.