23 Carroll Volleyball Earns Comeback Victory

The 23rd-ranked Carroll College Fighting Saints hosted the Evergreen State Geoducks at the PE Center for a non-conference volleyball match.

The first two games were back-and-forth contests with Evergreen prevailing 25-23 and 25-21. But the Saints fought back, winning 25-15, 25-10, and 20-18 to complete the comeback. Head coach Maureen Boyle said her young team settled in nicely to defend their home court.

"I think at some point they just relaxed and they were able to play. We might have come in a little over-hyped tonight and they played that way in those first two. But that third one they really settled down and kind of got into the groove that we saw last weekend. We got a lot to work on but it's exciting to see what they could do when the chips were down," said head coach Maureen Boyle.

"We all got together and were like 'OK, we know how to play. We just need to settle down. We can do this' and then we came back out and we were hungry for it," said senior right-side hitter Holly Morehouse.

The Saints hit the road for three different tournaments in the next few weeks. Carroll's next home match is September 13th against Montana Tech.