Aquaponics, Sustainable And Unique Way To Grow Food

Aquaponics. The blend of two sciences, hydroponics, which is growing plants, and aqua culture, which is growing fish.

“It basically merges the systems into one another that allows the fish to provide nutrients to the plants, and the plants to filter the water so that it is fresh water going back to the fish” says Brian Rogers.

Water from the main fish tank comes down a pipe by gravity and into the growing beds. The only thing that's holding the plants up is gravel. All the nutrients come from the waste of the fish in the water. All the plants here are very lush and have lots of very good vegetables on them.

One greenhouse owner says he can't eat all the produce or fish he grows himself, so he donates some of them.

“Obviously the system produces enough produce that I can't consume it all, so I donate as much as I can to the vet center for the unemployed and under employed veterans here in town” says Howard Charleboix

The whole thing runs on barely any energy.

“I have no mechanical pumps running water, it’s all moved by air lift technology, and I have my energy use down to 2 amps to run this greenhouse” says Charleboix.

Both Howard and Brian would like more people to learn about this sustainable way of producing food. For anyone who is interested, here is Brian’s email wannabeekeeper@bresnan.net