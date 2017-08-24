US to limit visas from 4 nations that won't take deportees - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

US to limit visas from 4 nations that won't take deportees

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Trump administration is poised to impose visa restrictions on four Asian and African nations refusing to take back their citizens who have been deported from the United States.
    
U.S. officials say Cambodia, Eritrea (ehr-ih-TREE'-uh), Guinea and Sierra Leone would soon be subject to sanctions.
    
The penalties are meant to coax "recalcitrant" countries into accepting the return of individuals the U.S. tries to remove. Under federal law, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson has the authority to ban the issuance of all or certain types of U.S. visas for citizens of such nations.
    
The officials say Tillerson won't likely ban all visas. Rather, he would target government officials and their families. The officials were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

  • Most Popular

  • Eddie Sanchez Arrested

    Eddie Sanchez Arrested

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-08-23 00:45:16 GMT

    A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants. 

    A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants. 

  • Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Monday, August 21 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-08-21 19:05:13 GMT

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 

  • One arrested while opposing confederate fountain removal

    One arrested while opposing confederate fountain removal

    Friday, August 18 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-08-18 18:18:15 GMT

    The City of Helena has begun removing a monument to Confederate soldiers that has been in a park in Montana's capital city since 1916.

    The City of Helena has begun removing a monument to Confederate soldiers that has been in a park in Montana's capital city since 1916.

  • Couple has "made it" in Townsend glass shop

    Couple has "made it" in Townsend glass shop

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-08-17 01:35:37 GMT

    Jim and Terry Gundersen opened Goose Bay Handblown Glass in 2002... with one goal in mind: "We always felt like we will have arrived once we start finding our glass at garage sales." Jim, a former blacksmith, had no problem transitioning into the business. Terry... well, she sacrificed a lot of sleep.  "The difficult part was that I was still working as a nurse, 12 hour night shifts, and then I would blow glass during the day," says Terry. Jim chimes i...

    Jim and Terry Gundersen opened Goose Bay Handblown Glass in 2002... with one goal in mind: "We always felt like we will have arrived once we start finding our glass at garage sales." Jim, a former blacksmith, had no problem transitioning into the business. Terry... well, she sacrificed a lot of sleep.  "The difficult part was that I was still working as a nurse, 12 hour night shifts, and then I would blow glass during the day," says Terry. Jim chimes i...