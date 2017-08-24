Brucellosis found in Madison County herd - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Brucellosis found in Madison County herd

HELENA -

Brucellosis has been found in a heifer within Montana’s Designated Surveillance Area (DSA), according to the Montana Department of Livestock.

The brucellosis-infected animal was first identified during voluntary herd testing on a Madison County ranch. Infection was confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, IA by tissue culture following euthanasia of the animal. The ranch has been placed under quarantine and the department has initiated an epidemiological investigation. Testing of all other animals on the ranch is already underway.

“This animal previously tested negative in December of 2016, indicating this is a recent infection,” said State Veterinarian, Marty Zaluski.  “Because of the continued risk of transmission from positive elk in the DSA, we expect transmission to domestic cattle or bison to occasionally occur.”

Producers with cattle or bison in the DSA are subject to increased identification and testing requirements.

“Through the significant efforts of veterinarians and producers, we are able to find these cases early and within the boundaries of our DSA, thus protecting our state as well as our trading partners,” Zaluski said.

This is the 9th brucellosis affected herd found since the creation of the DSA in 2010. In all three Greater Yellowstone Area states, elk have been determined to be the likely source of infection in livestock. The disease investigation and pending results from genetic fingerprinting (genotyping) of the cultured bacteria will help the department better understand the source of infection in this case.

The mission of the Montana Department of Livestock is to control and eradicate animal diseases, prevent the transmission of animal diseases to humans, and to protect the livestock industry from theft and predatory animals. For more information on the Montana Department of Livestock, visit www.liv.mt.gov.

    A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants. 

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 

    The City of Helena has begun removing a monument to Confederate soldiers that has been in a park in Montana's capital city since 1916.

    Jim and Terry Gundersen opened Goose Bay Handblown Glass in 2002... with one goal in mind: "We always felt like we will have arrived once we start finding our glass at garage sales." Jim, a former blacksmith, had no problem transitioning into the business. Terry... well, she sacrificed a lot of sleep.  "The difficult part was that I was still working as a nurse, 12 hour night shifts, and then I would blow glass during the day," says Terry. Jim chimes i...

