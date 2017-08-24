Montana carjacking victim dies, cause under investigation

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A Texas man who was the victim of a carjacking in Montana died soon after returning home.



Lewis and Clark County Coroner Bryan Backeberg says it's not yet clear if injuries suffered by 67-year-old Kerry Paul Malkerson in Helena at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday caused his death on Monday. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has conducted an autopsy and the results are pending.



The suspected carjacker, 45-year-old Eddie Sanchez of Helena, was arrested Tuesday in Salt Lake City in Malkerson's car.



Sanchez faces charges for a police pursuit near Helena, the carjacking at a Helena hotel and for taking a woman's wallet in Dillon on Sunday afternoon. He is jailed on $200,000 bail.



Malkerson was taken to the hospital in Helena with unknown injuries after he was pulled from his car and assaulted.

