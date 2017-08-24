Hospital worker claims lottery prize, quits job - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Hospital worker claims lottery prize, quits job

Posted: Updated:
By Associated Press

The Massachusetts woman who won the massive $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has quit her job at the hospital where she worked for three decades and says she wants to relax.
    
Fifty-three-year-old Mavis L. Wanczyk (WON'-zick), of Chicopee, worked at Mercy Medical Center for 32 years.
    
She says she used birthdays to choose some of the numbers when she bought the winning Powerball ticket on Wednesday at a store in Chicopee.
    
Lottery officials say she chose to take a lump sum payment of $480 million, or $336 million after taxes.
    
About $120 million of the tax revenue will go to the federal government, and $20 million will go to Massachusetts.
    
Massachusetts lottery officials say they sold $13 million in total ticket sales for the drawing, with $8.4 million of that on Wednesday.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

