Helena Volleyball Combines Good Size With Scrappy Attitude

Helena High Bengals volleyball placed fourth at the Class AA state tournament in each of the past two seasons.

Head coach Lindsey Day says the Bengals graduated six seniors but return two seniors with varsity experience for her third season. She says her young team has good size and worked hard this summer to be strong at the net and scrappy in the back row on defense.

“You know, we’re just ready for a game. I’ve put them through double-day practices for about a week and a half. They’re ready for a game. They’re ready to put all our work into place. Their energy and commitment. They’re just great kids. I’m excited to work with them. Yeah, they’re very committed and coachable kids. I couldn’t ask for more from them,” said head coach Lindsey Day.

“Just playing with the team and getting to know each other. Having a first game is always fun and then it sets you up for the rest of the season knowing where you’re gonna be too,” said senior setter and right-side hitter Kaci Lloyd.

“I feel like we’re pretty strong. We have a pretty good chemistry between everybody so I hope we can just draw all together and it’ll come out good,” said senior libero Taelyr Lieberg.

The Bengals open the season on Saturday, August 26th with an afternoon doubleheader in Billings against Skyview and West. Helena's evening match with the Golden Bears will be broadcast on SWX Montana. Check your local listings.