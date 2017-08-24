Area lightening sparks wildland fire

We are receiving reports of a wildland fire off Calvert Road, about 25 miles south of Great Falls.

The sparks ignited just after 3:00 P.M.; according to scanner traffic, it appears as though the blaze began as a result of lightening.

Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department, Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Departments are all responding.

The fire may be threatening residences in the area. It appears to be up to 50 acres and at 0% containment.

We have a reporter on the way; we will continue to update you as we learn more information.