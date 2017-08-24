Conrad father searching desperately for his missing son

A fire sparked in Helena this afternoon and has prompted evacuations. The fire is now over 100 acres and Forest Service suspects it was started by a lightening strike.
A fire sparked in Helena this afternoon and has prompted evacuations. The fire is now over 100 acres and Forest Service suspects it was started by a lightening strike.
We are receiving reports of a wildland fire off Calvert Road, about 25 miles south of Great Falls. The sparks ignited just after 3:00 P.M.; according to scanner traffic, it appears as though the blaze began as a result of lightening. Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department, Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Departments are all responding. It is unclear at this time if any structures are threatened. We have a reporter on the w...
We are receiving reports of a wildland fire off Calvert Road, about 25 miles south of Great Falls. The sparks ignited just after 3:00 P.M. according to scanner traffic.
A Conrad father is searching desperately to find his son who is stuck in the middle of a nasty custody dispute. Jacob Gouchenour from Conrad, MT has been searching for his son for 2 months and the mother and the baby seem to have disappeared without a trace. 20 year old Madeline Jones and her son William Jones Gouchenour went missing earlier this summer in Mesa, AZ. Jacob and Madeline were going through a divorce when Jacob won full custody of their 11 month old son William, but days...
A Conrad father is searching desperately to find his son who is stuck in the middle of a nasty custody dispute. Jacob Gouchenour from Conrad, MT has been searching for his son for 2 months and the mother and the baby seem to have disappeared without a trace. 20 year old Madeline Jones and her son William Jones Gouchenour went missing earlier this summer in Mesa, AZ. Jacob and Madeline were going through a divorce when Jacob won full custody of their 11 month old son William, but days...
A Texas man who was the victim of a carjacking in Montana died soon after returning home.
A Texas man who was the victim of a carjacking in Montana died soon after returning home.
A wildfire that sparked just after 10 this morning alongside Rainbow Dam Road. Several crews responded including Black Eagle, Malmstrom and even Great Falls Fire and Rescue.
A wildfire that sparked just after 10 this morning alongside Rainbow Dam Road. Several crews responded including Black Eagle, Malmstrom and even Great Falls Fire and Rescue.
A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants.
A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants.
Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male.
Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male.
The City of Helena has begun removing a monument to Confederate soldiers that has been in a park in Montana's capital city since 1916.
The City of Helena has begun removing a monument to Confederate soldiers that has been in a park in Montana's capital city since 1916.
Jim and Terry Gundersen opened Goose Bay Handblown Glass in 2002... with one goal in mind: "We always felt like we will have arrived once we start finding our glass at garage sales." Jim, a former blacksmith, had no problem transitioning into the business. Terry... well, she sacrificed a lot of sleep. "The difficult part was that I was still working as a nurse, 12 hour night shifts, and then I would blow glass during the day," says Terry. Jim chimes i...
Jim and Terry Gundersen opened Goose Bay Handblown Glass in 2002... with one goal in mind: "We always felt like we will have arrived once we start finding our glass at garage sales." Jim, a former blacksmith, had no problem transitioning into the business. Terry... well, she sacrificed a lot of sleep. "The difficult part was that I was still working as a nurse, 12 hour night shifts, and then I would blow glass during the day," says Terry. Jim chimes i...