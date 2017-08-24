Conrad father searching desperately for his missing son

A Conrad father is searching desperately to find his son, who is stuck in the middle of a nasty custody dispute.

Jacob Gouchenour, of Conrad, has been searching for his son for two months. The mother and the baby seem to have disappeared without a trace.

20-year-old Madeline Jones and her son, William Jones Gouchenour, went missing earlier this summer in Mesa, AZ. Jacob and Madeline were going through a divorce when Jacob won full custody of their 11-month-old son William.

Days before Jacob was supposed to get William, the two disappeared.

Jacob's attorney, Billie Tarascio, says she hopes foul play was not involved, but right now they have no leads and really need the communities help finding both of them.

On Saturday a concerned group put up missing person fliers in the Mesa area, but hours later someone was caught removing them.

Tarascio said they could be anywhere, including right here in Montana.

We reached out to Jacob Gouchenour for comment, but he is spending a two week dental mission in the Dominican Republic.

The Gouchenour family is offering a $5,000 reward for leads to the whereabouts of Madeline and William.

If you any information on either, please call 800-479-9262.