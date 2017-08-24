Capital Volleyball Looking For Deeper Run With Balanced Squad

Capital High volleyball earned one match victory at the double-elimination Class AA state tournament last season.

Second-year head coach Rebecca Cleveland says the Lady Bruins return six players to their roster and that includes four seniors. She says this athletic squad hopes to take the next step at state by approaching the entire season one game at a time.

“Well, you know, our ultimate goal is state championship. We know there’s a long road to get there and we can’t overlook any opponent. We need to see every opponent as a threat,” said head coach Rebecca Cleveland.

“We have a lot of chemistry which I think is a really important aspect. We have really strong returning starters and we have some really, really good freshmen that are coming in that are going to help us a lot,” said senior outside hitter Katie Culver.

“We’re all just really excited to get the season started and we’re all working on that team chemistry and just working really hard to start our season off strong,” said senior setter Celina Sanchez.

The Lady Bruins open the regular season on Saturday, August 26th with a Billings doubleheader on the road against West and Skyview. Capital's contest with the Golden Bears will be broadcast on SWX Montana as will their Tuesday, August 29th home opener against the Bozeman Lady Hawks. Check your local listings.