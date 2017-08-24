Need for Mental Health workers is on the rise

Recently the University Of Providence received the initial two-year accreditation in their Masters Degree for Clinical Mental Health Counseling and they said there is a high demand for jobs.

We wanted to know why here in the Treasure State there is such a high need. The subject of Mental Health can be a tough one to discuss. But we have all been touched by it in some way or another.

According to a 14 year study, done by the Department of Public Health and Human Services, suicides rates have gone up by 28 percent nation wide. Montana rates the highest in veteran suicide.

Between 2014 and 2015 DPHHS said the highest rate of suicide in the state is among Native Americans followed by Caucasians. Mental Health Counselor Barb Nelson said one of the reasons there is such a high need for more workers in the industry, is because there's so many different types of mental illnesses. That includes suicide.

"There's not a whole lots of lets slow down and take a look at whats going and work with that as oppose to like i said going from I'm not happy with where I'm at depression and addressing those sort of things into suicidal ideations," said Nelson.

She said our society has become an instant gratification society and we need to to learn to ask for help then take time to work and heal the cause of those mental illnesses.

She said in our State it would be hard to find someone who has not been affected by suicide. Nelson's advise to anyone wanting to become a counselor

Is to keep an open mind.