Need for Mental Health workers is on the rise - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Need for Mental Health workers is on the rise

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Connect

Recently the University Of Providence received the initial two-year accreditation in their Masters Degree for Clinical Mental Health Counseling and they said there is a high demand for jobs. 

We wanted to know why here in the Treasure State there is such a high need. The subject of Mental Health can be a tough one to discuss. But we have all been touched by it in some way or another.

According to a 14 year study, done by the Department of Public Health and Human Services, suicides rates have gone up by 28 percent nation wide.  Montana rates the highest in veteran suicide.

Between 2014 and 2015 DPHHS said the highest rate of suicide in the state is among Native Americans followed by Caucasians. Mental Health Counselor Barb Nelson said one of the reasons there is such a high need for more workers in the industry, is because there's so many different types of mental illnesses. That includes suicide. 

"There's not a whole lots of lets slow down and take a look at whats going and work with that as oppose to like i said going from I'm not happy with where I'm at depression and addressing those sort of things into suicidal ideations," said Nelson.

She said our society has become an instant gratification society and we need to to learn to ask for help then take time to work and heal the cause of those mental illnesses.   

She said in our State it would be hard to find someone who has not been affected by suicide. Nelson's advise to anyone wanting to become a counselor

Is to keep an open mind.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Area lightening sparks wildland fire

    Area lightening sparks wildland fire

    Thursday, August 24 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-08-25 03:41:57 GMT

    We are receiving reports of a wildland fire off Calvert Road, about 25 miles south of Great Falls.  The sparks ignited just after 3:00 P.M.; according to scanner traffic, it appears as though the blaze began as a result of lightening.  Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department, Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Departments are all responding.  It is unclear at this time if any structures are threatened.  We have a reporter on the w...

    We are receiving reports of a wildland fire off Calvert Road, about 25 miles south of Great Falls.  The sparks ignited just after 3:00 P.M. according to scanner traffic.

  • Montana carjacking victim dies, cause under investigation

    Montana carjacking victim dies, cause under investigation

    Thursday, August 24 2017 1:44 PM EDT2017-08-24 17:44:23 GMT

    A Texas man who was the victim of a carjacking in Montana died soon after returning home.  

    A Texas man who was the victim of a carjacking in Montana died soon after returning home.  

  • Rainbow Dam fire burns 40 acres starts by shocking cause

    Rainbow Dam fire burns 40 acres starts by shocking cause

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-08-23 22:38:16 GMT

    A wildfire that sparked just after 10 this morning alongside Rainbow Dam Road.  Several crews responded including Black Eagle, Malmstrom and even Great Falls Fire and Rescue. 

    A wildfire that sparked just after 10 this morning alongside Rainbow Dam Road.  Several crews responded including Black Eagle, Malmstrom and even Great Falls Fire and Rescue. 

  • Hospital worker claims lottery prize, quits job

    Hospital worker claims lottery prize, quits job

    Thursday, August 24 2017 5:21 PM EDT2017-08-24 21:21:04 GMT

    The Massachusetts woman who won the massive $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has quit her job at the hospital where she worked for three decades and says she wants to relax. 

    The Massachusetts woman who won the massive $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has quit her job at the hospital where she worked for three decades and says she wants to relax. 

  • Winner comes forward for $758.7M Powerball prize

    Winner comes forward for $758.7M Powerball prize

    Thursday, August 24 2017 12:21 PM EDT2017-08-24 16:21:48 GMT

    The head of the Massachusetts lottery says the winner of the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has come forward to claim the prize. 

    The head of the Massachusetts lottery says the winner of the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has come forward to claim the prize. 

  • Eddie Sanchez Arrested

    Eddie Sanchez Arrested

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-08-23 00:45:16 GMT

    A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants. 

    A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants. 

  • Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Monday, August 21 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-08-21 19:05:13 GMT

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 

  • One arrested while opposing confederate fountain removal

    One arrested while opposing confederate fountain removal

    Friday, August 18 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-08-18 18:18:15 GMT

    The City of Helena has begun removing a monument to Confederate soldiers that has been in a park in Montana's capital city since 1916.

    The City of Helena has begun removing a monument to Confederate soldiers that has been in a park in Montana's capital city since 1916.

  • Couple has "made it" in Townsend glass shop

    Couple has "made it" in Townsend glass shop

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-08-17 01:35:37 GMT

    Jim and Terry Gundersen opened Goose Bay Handblown Glass in 2002... with one goal in mind: "We always felt like we will have arrived once we start finding our glass at garage sales." Jim, a former blacksmith, had no problem transitioning into the business. Terry... well, she sacrificed a lot of sleep.  "The difficult part was that I was still working as a nurse, 12 hour night shifts, and then I would blow glass during the day," says Terry. Jim chimes i...

    Jim and Terry Gundersen opened Goose Bay Handblown Glass in 2002... with one goal in mind: "We always felt like we will have arrived once we start finding our glass at garage sales." Jim, a former blacksmith, had no problem transitioning into the business. Terry... well, she sacrificed a lot of sleep.  "The difficult part was that I was still working as a nurse, 12 hour night shifts, and then I would blow glass during the day," says Terry. Jim chimes i...