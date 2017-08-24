Need for Mental Health workers is on the rise

We are receiving reports of a wildland fire off Calvert Road, about 25 miles south of Great Falls. The sparks ignited just after 3:00 P.M.; according to scanner traffic, it appears as though the blaze began as a result of lightening. Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department, Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Departments are all responding. It is unclear at this time if any structures are threatened. We have a reporter on the w...
A Texas man who was the victim of a carjacking in Montana died soon after returning home.
A wildfire that sparked just after 10 this morning alongside Rainbow Dam Road. Several crews responded including Black Eagle, Malmstrom and even Great Falls Fire and Rescue.
The Massachusetts woman who won the massive $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has quit her job at the hospital where she worked for three decades and says she wants to relax.
The head of the Massachusetts lottery says the winner of the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has come forward to claim the prize.
A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants.
Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male.
The City of Helena has begun removing a monument to Confederate soldiers that has been in a park in Montana's capital city since 1916.
Jim and Terry Gundersen opened Goose Bay Handblown Glass in 2002... with one goal in mind: "We always felt like we will have arrived once we start finding our glass at garage sales." Jim, a former blacksmith, had no problem transitioning into the business. Terry... well, she sacrificed a lot of sleep. "The difficult part was that I was still working as a nurse, 12 hour night shifts, and then I would blow glass during the day," says Terry. Jim chimes i...
