Updated Hunting Regulations

Great Falls, MT - As hunting season nears, new updates to hunting regulations have been made.

There are two big changes that hunters needs to be aware of. The first is that cameras used for hunting purposes can be left up but they cannot have real time feeds streaming to the hunters.

Keith Gebo, Store Manager of Big Bear Sporting Goods, explains "You can not use a live reporting game camera that can give you instantaneous live feed of where animals are at." He says that this means you can't sit your truck and get updates from your camera, then hunt the animals right away. Hunters also should note that if they plan on using drones to track animals, they cannot hunt in the area within 24 hours of flying it.

The second change is bow hunter specific. Hunters are now allowed to use LED nocks.

"That lit nock is to help me find the arrow after I've shot so that I have a better idea if I'm going to go through recovering that game," says Gebo.

He says that it's all about being able to recover the animal as fast as possible.