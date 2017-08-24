Helena fire prompts evacuations

UPDATE: A fire outside of Helena is now nearly 200 acres in size, and five percent contained. At a public meeting tonight, authorities told KFBB about 100 people have been effected by the mandatory evacuations now in place. It is unclear at this time when residents will be allowed to return to their homes.

There will be another public meeting Friday night at 8:00 P.M. at the Montana City Fire Department. In the meantime, folks are encouraged to visit the Jefferson County Sheriff Facebook Page for more information.

_______________________________________________________________________

Helena, MT - A fire sparked in Helena this afternoon has prompted evacuations.

The fire is now over 100 acres and Forest Service suspects it was started by a lightening strike from this afternoon's storm.

Just a couple miles south of the capitol, a fire has prompted mandatory evacuations for residents on Holmes Gulch Road and Martinez Gulch Road, including Mule Trail, Doe Mountain, Timber Lane, Ponderosa Road, and Saturn Drive.

According to the Jefferson County Montana Sheriff's Office Facebook page, there is a public information meeting scheduled for 8 p.m. to be held at the Montana City Fire Hall Station 1.

