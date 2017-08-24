Helena fire prompts evacuations - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Helena fire prompts evacuations

Posted: Updated:

UPDATE: A fire outside of Helena is now nearly 200 acres in size, and five percent contained. At a public meeting tonight, authorities told KFBB about 100 people have been effected by the mandatory evacuations now in place. It is unclear at this time when residents will be allowed to return to their homes. 

There will be another public meeting Friday night at 8:00 P.M. at the Montana City Fire Department. In the meantime, folks are encouraged to visit the Jefferson County Sheriff Facebook Page for more information. 

_______________________________________________________________________

Helena, MT - A fire sparked in Helena this afternoon has prompted evacuations.

The fire is now over 100 acres and Forest Service suspects it was started by a lightening strike from this afternoon's storm.

Just a couple miles south of the capitol, a fire has prompted mandatory evacuations for residents on Holmes Gulch Road and Martinez Gulch Road, including Mule Trail, Doe Mountain, Timber Lane, Ponderosa Road, and Saturn Drive. 

According to the Jefferson County Montana Sheriff's Office Facebook page, there is a public information meeting scheduled for 8 p.m. to be held at the Montana City Fire Hall Station 1.

This story will be updated as we learn more details.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Area lightening sparks wildland fire

    Area lightening sparks wildland fire

    Thursday, August 24 2017 11:41 PM EDT2017-08-25 03:41:57 GMT

    We are receiving reports of a wildland fire off Calvert Road, about 25 miles south of Great Falls.  The sparks ignited just after 3:00 P.M.; according to scanner traffic, it appears as though the blaze began as a result of lightening.  Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department, Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Departments are all responding.  It is unclear at this time if any structures are threatened.  We have a reporter on the w...

    We are receiving reports of a wildland fire off Calvert Road, about 25 miles south of Great Falls.  The sparks ignited just after 3:00 P.M. according to scanner traffic.

  • Montana carjacking victim dies, cause under investigation

    Montana carjacking victim dies, cause under investigation

    Thursday, August 24 2017 1:44 PM EDT2017-08-24 17:44:23 GMT

    A Texas man who was the victim of a carjacking in Montana died soon after returning home.  

    A Texas man who was the victim of a carjacking in Montana died soon after returning home.  

  • Rainbow Dam fire burns 40 acres starts by shocking cause

    Rainbow Dam fire burns 40 acres starts by shocking cause

    Wednesday, August 23 2017 6:38 PM EDT2017-08-23 22:38:16 GMT

    A wildfire that sparked just after 10 this morning alongside Rainbow Dam Road.  Several crews responded including Black Eagle, Malmstrom and even Great Falls Fire and Rescue. 

    A wildfire that sparked just after 10 this morning alongside Rainbow Dam Road.  Several crews responded including Black Eagle, Malmstrom and even Great Falls Fire and Rescue. 

  • Hospital worker claims lottery prize, quits job

    Hospital worker claims lottery prize, quits job

    Thursday, August 24 2017 5:21 PM EDT2017-08-24 21:21:04 GMT

    The Massachusetts woman who won the massive $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has quit her job at the hospital where she worked for three decades and says she wants to relax. 

    The Massachusetts woman who won the massive $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has quit her job at the hospital where she worked for three decades and says she wants to relax. 

  • Winner comes forward for $758.7M Powerball prize

    Winner comes forward for $758.7M Powerball prize

    Thursday, August 24 2017 12:21 PM EDT2017-08-24 16:21:48 GMT

    The head of the Massachusetts lottery says the winner of the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has come forward to claim the prize. 

    The head of the Massachusetts lottery says the winner of the $758.7 million Powerball jackpot has come forward to claim the prize. 

  • Eddie Sanchez Arrested

    Eddie Sanchez Arrested

    Tuesday, August 22 2017 8:45 PM EDT2017-08-23 00:45:16 GMT

    A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants. 

    A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants. 

  • Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Police searching for Eddie Sanchez

    Monday, August 21 2017 3:05 PM EDT2017-08-21 19:05:13 GMT

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 

    Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male. 

  • One arrested while opposing confederate fountain removal

    One arrested while opposing confederate fountain removal

    Friday, August 18 2017 2:18 PM EDT2017-08-18 18:18:15 GMT

    The City of Helena has begun removing a monument to Confederate soldiers that has been in a park in Montana's capital city since 1916.

    The City of Helena has begun removing a monument to Confederate soldiers that has been in a park in Montana's capital city since 1916.

  • Couple has "made it" in Townsend glass shop

    Couple has "made it" in Townsend glass shop

    Wednesday, August 16 2017 9:35 PM EDT2017-08-17 01:35:37 GMT

    Jim and Terry Gundersen opened Goose Bay Handblown Glass in 2002... with one goal in mind: "We always felt like we will have arrived once we start finding our glass at garage sales." Jim, a former blacksmith, had no problem transitioning into the business. Terry... well, she sacrificed a lot of sleep.  "The difficult part was that I was still working as a nurse, 12 hour night shifts, and then I would blow glass during the day," says Terry. Jim chimes i...

    Jim and Terry Gundersen opened Goose Bay Handblown Glass in 2002... with one goal in mind: "We always felt like we will have arrived once we start finding our glass at garage sales." Jim, a former blacksmith, had no problem transitioning into the business. Terry... well, she sacrificed a lot of sleep.  "The difficult part was that I was still working as a nurse, 12 hour night shifts, and then I would blow glass during the day," says Terry. Jim chimes i...