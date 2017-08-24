DGS Returns Key Starters; Poised for Playoff Spot

Two years ago the Denton-Geyser-Stanford football team made the jump to the 8-Man football ranks after winning a 6-Man title in 2015.

That jump to 8-Man didn't phase the Bearcats as they went 8-2 and made the playoffs.

But DGS exited in the first round after losing 62-24 to Circle and that left a bad taste in their mouths.

After facing Gardiner in their first game of the season, the Bearcats bring a bit of momentum into the 2017 campaign.

DGS finished second in the Class C 8-Man South last season trailing only Ennis who won the state title.

The Bearcats return a number of key players such as Rhett Woodhall and Keaton Protsman, and they also got their quarterback Kordell Carpenter healthy after he missed all but two weeks last year because of a broken ankle.

Head Coach Matt Neumann said the Bearcats just need to play to their potential if they want to get back to the playoffs and make a run at a state title.

"(We) got to beat those teams that (we're) expected to beat and then it'd be nice to pull a couple upsets," Neumann said. "Going out on top is the ultimate goal but we just need to win the games we should and we'll be there."

Senior quarterback Kordell Carpenter added "we have a lack of guys but we have a great offensive line, two good running backs, at wide receiver we're pretty good there, and then our defense is pretty good so with the lack of guys I think we're a pretty strong team."

Only time will tell.

The Bearcats' are on the road next Saturday against Lone Peak. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.