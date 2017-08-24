Cascade Badgers Turn Program Around

The Cascade Badgers finished 9-2 after the post-season last year - but prior to the 2016 season, the Badgers only won a little more than a handful of games.

Cascade football turned their program around last year to make it all the way to the quarterfinals of the state tournament where they eventually lost to Ennis - who eventually ended up winning the Class C "8-Man" tournament. This year, the Badgers hope to take the momentum from that game and make it right back to playoffs.

That momentum starts during practice - where the team says they're working on perfecting everything before they see game action. The Badgers say their defense will be a powerhouse this season - and they're also taking what they learned from last season and turning it into even more success this year.

"Just kind of keep the same mindset. We're trying to listen to what Coach Fred says, he's a great coach," said senior quarterback Josh Pepos. "Trying to work with each other, develop a team mentality. That's what we've been working hard on."

"You've got to have that mindset. You've got to work like that - that hard through practices," added senior center Thad Phillips. "You've got to help the younger guys and bring that mentality to them to show they hey, this is what we can be. This is what we can do. They get into that mentality and then everybody gets into it - then we work a lot harder when that happens and the progress starts from there."

The challenge for the Badgers to make it back to playoffs starts Friday, August 25th where they face off against Belt. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 pm.