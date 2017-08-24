Jack Johnson to Flip Coin at CMR Game

Former CMR head football coach Jack Johnson will flip the coin before tomorrow's 4:30 PM kickoff between CMR and Helena High.

What makes this extra special is the field where the game will be played at was dedicated and named "Jack Johnson Pride Field" back in 2014. Coach Johnson had a long tenure with CMR after coaching for 41 years, he totaled 340 wins and 13 state championships.

Friday's game is free of charge. Tune into the Friday Night Frenzy show on SWX at 10pm for highlights.