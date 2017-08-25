CMR Volleyball Under New Leadership

The C.M. Russell volleyball team missed the Class AA state tournament last year.

This year, the Rustlers will enter the 2017 season with a new coach, and it's Patrick Hiller. Hiller says he's coached in the Western AA for many years with his longest time with Missoula Sentinel Spartans as both an assistant and head coach for seventeen years. His latest coaching gig was last year at Missoula Hellgate.

The Rustlers says they're aggressive with serving but need more improvement in returning the ball over the net.

In addition, CMR wants to make it to state, and coach Hiller wants his team to keep pushing when something doesn't go the Rustlers way.

"We're going to move to the next point every time. We're not going to dwell on every single play. That last play is over it's done. We move. The point's been put on the board. We got to move to the next play," said head coach Patrick Hiller.

"Our defense, I think is what's going need to be the best because without a good defense you can't set up the offense so I think defense is what's going to have to help us," said senior outside hitter Kyra Willis.

Both CMR and Great Falls high schools face Glacier and Flathead. Games are set for 12:30 p.m. and 3:45 p.m. at CMR.