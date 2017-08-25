Seven rabid bats identified in Montana - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Seven rabid bats identified in Montana

Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.

