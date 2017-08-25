Seven rabid bats identified in Montana

A Conrad father is searching desperately to find his son who is stuck in the middle of a nasty custody dispute. Jacob Gouchenour from Conrad, MT has been searching for his son for 2 months and the mother and the baby seem to have disappeared without a trace. 20 year old Madeline Jones and her son William Jones Gouchenour went missing earlier this summer in Mesa, AZ. Jacob and Madeline were going through a divorce when Jacob won full custody of their 11 month old son William, but days...
A fire sparked in Helena this afternoon and has prompted evacuations. The fire is now over 100 acres and Forest Service suspects it was started by a lightening strike.
A wildfire that sparked just after 10 this morning alongside Rainbow Dam Road. Several crews responded including Black Eagle, Malmstrom and even Great Falls Fire and Rescue.
We are receiving reports of a wildland fire off Calvert Road, about 25 miles south of Great Falls. The sparks ignited just after 3:00 P.M.; according to scanner traffic, it appears as though the blaze began as a result of lightening. Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department, Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Departments are all responding. It is unclear at this time if any structures are threatened. We have a reporter on the w...
A Texas man who was the victim of a carjacking in Montana died soon after returning home.
Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.
Brucellosis has been found in a heifer within Montana’s Designated Surveillance Area (DSA), according to the Montana Department of Livestock.
