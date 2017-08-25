Night time lane closure for 10th Ave. South

Great Falls, MT - Traffic will be restricted to one lane on 10th Avenue South each night from August 27th until September 1st to allow overhead power cables to be installed.

Northwestern Energy will be installing overhead power cables across 10th Avenue South at 43rd Street south beginning at 11 p.m. Sunday, August 27, and conclude at 6 a.m. Friday, September 1.

Between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. on these nights, traffic will be restricted to one lane on 10th Avenue South. Doris Drive and 43rd Street South will not have access to or from 10th Avenue South. Access to local businesses will be available.