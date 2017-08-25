Roberts and Mazzara sentenced to prison for conspiracy to commit wire fraud

Great Falls, Mt - According to the Department of Justice, Zachary Brooke Roberts and Martin Gasper Mazzara were sentenced to 20 months of prison and required to pay $2.5 million in restitution to the Chippewa Cree Tribe.

Roberts and Mazzara were paid over $3.5 million from the Chippewa Cree Tribe through a Fee Agreement. Roberts and Mazzara funneled money from Nevada to Montana to a shell company used to distribute payments to Neal Rosette and Billie Anne Morsette, both of whom were tribal officers. This concealed from the tribal people the $1.2 million in kickbacks to Rosette and Morsette.

The Department of Justice says that Roberts and Mazarra inflated their invoices from 10% to 15% and submitted those false invoices to the Chippewa Cree Tribe. They then funneled and concealed the 5% that went back to the shell company, Ideal Consulting. Roberts and Mazzara generated false invoices from Encore Services, LLC, and accepted false invoices from Ideal Consulting.

When the scheme was discovered, Roberts and Mazarra, in October of 2012, backdated a "Joint Venture Agreement" by over 15 months to act as a cover for the money paid to the tribal officials through the shell company, according to the Department of Justice.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Ryan G. Weldon and Bryan T. Dake stated in a sentencing memo, “This case is about an insatiable appetite to make money at the expense of others. The defendants initially arrived on the Rocky Boy’s Indian Reservation to use tribal sovereignty to circumvent maximum interest rates and other regulations under state laws. When that failed, the parties instead began to victimize the tribal people. In doing so, the defendants and others concocted a scheme to funnel money back to tribal officials, all of which totaled $1.2 million.”

According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Roberts and Mazzara were convicted for conspiracy to commit wire fraud and engaging in monetary transactions in property derived from specified unlawful activity. The shell company of Encore Services, LLC, was also convicted and ordered to pay the same amount of restitution.

The sentencing took place on August 25, 2017 before U.S. District Judge Brian Morris.