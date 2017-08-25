Tri-City Football Sets Lofty Goals for 2017 Season

After finishing 4-5 in the Class C 8-Man South Division last season the Tri City Titans football team has one thing on their mind this year: playoffs.

The team says they can accomplish just that.

One aspect that works in the Titans favor is they play in a very tough conference. That might seem counter intuitive but head coach Jake Stevenson says the competition brings the best out of his players.

Stevenson gives credit to the tough opponents in the South Conference for giving his team an idea of what it's going to take to be a playoff contender.

The Titans also bring back a majority of their team from a year ago. Stevenson adds his team only lost two seniors and this year more players turned out for camp than in years past which should help from a depth perspective.

The returning players are a year older and more mature, which Stevenson thinks will be the Titans biggest strength in terms of having better situational awareness.

"A lot of the guys that are returning have been starters since they were sophomores," Stevenson said. "(For them) just being young starters for two years has given them the upper hand experience wise."

Senior lineman Tim Horan added "there's a lot of good teams out there and I know (because of that) I have to push myself further and my teammates further," he said. "we are able to get together and work as a team and that will work out in the long run for us."

The Titans head down to Gardiner next Saturday for their second game of the season. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.