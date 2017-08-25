Capital QB's First Start in Opener vs. Great Falls High

Senior Matt McGinley started in the defensive backfield last season, but he was also back-up quarterback for the Bruins.

Then during this spring, he became the starting quarterback for the first time since playing on the freshman team.

“Had to figure out the defense as a junior and then had to figure out the offense this year. It was a little bit wild at first just starting from scratch,” said Matt.

Matt says he’s more of a scrambling QB and has worked hardest on his role in the passing game. He also credits his coaches and teammates for helping him with the transition during the off-season.

“They’ve been really patient which I appreciate because it’s been kind of a tough transition going from one side of the ball to the other,” said Matt.

“I think it’s been a long time in the making. But his ability to be coachable and we have a lot of veterans around him in terms of up front and at running back, a little bit at receiver, and so it makes his transition a little easier in that respect,” said coach Russell McCarvel.

Head coach Kyle Mihleish says Matt took this change in stride.

“You can tell he wants to do right. He works hard. I mean there are many times in the summertime you come in here and nobody’s in the school but Matt McGinley. He’s in there shooting hoops and he’ll come out here and throw with his receivers,” said coach Mihelish.

“I know that there’s a lot of people for me and definitely helping me and want to see me succeed so I really appreciate what they do with that and I’m just gonna roll with it,” said Matt.

Both coaches say Matt can be an athletic play-maker and is one of several strong leaders on this veteran squad that just wants to win.

Capital lost to the eventual state champions, the Billings Senior Broncs, in the Class AA state playoff semi-finals last season.

The Bruins open the 2017 regular season at home in Vigilante Stadium against the Great Falls High Bison.