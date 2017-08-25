Historic Ayrshire Dairy barn finally comes down

The huge barn out at Ayrshire Dairy farms has been part of the community for well over one hundred years. But time and mother nature has taken its toll. And now the building has to come down.

The barn has been in tough shape for quite sometime. Harry Mitchell, co-owner of Ayrshire Dairy, said a number of pillars broke inside after the earthquake in July. Then just last week, the roof collapsed, the day before the barn was scheduled for deconstruction. He said he is not sure what they will do with the area once the barn is no longer there.

" It was just too expensive to maintain, and so at least its coming down and going back up, lets put it that way," said Mitchell.

The barn is being taken apart by Montana Rustic Lumber, a company from the Gallatin area, which specializes in taking down old buildings. Hilton Hern, MRL's manager, said they will salvage as much usable lumber as possible in order for it to be sold.