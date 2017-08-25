Historic Ayrshire Dairy barn finally comes down

The huge barn out at Ayrshire Dairy farms has been part of the community for well over one hundred years. But time and mother nature has taken its toll. And now the building has to come down.
The barn has been in tough shape for quite sometime. Harry Mitchell, co-owner of Ayrshire Dairy, said a number of pillars broke inside after the earthquake in July. Then just last week, the roof collapsed, the day before the barn was scheduled for deconstruction. He said he is not sure what they will do with the area once the barn is no longer there.
" It was just too expensive to maintain, and so at least its coming down and going back up, lets put it that way," said Mitchell.
The barn is being taken apart by Montana Rustic Lumber, a company from the Gallatin area, which specializes in taking down old buildings. Hilton Hern, MRL's manager, said they will salvage as much usable lumber as possible in order for it to be sold.
A Conrad father is searching desperately to find his son who is stuck in the middle of a nasty custody dispute. Jacob Gouchenour from Conrad, MT has been searching for his son for 2 months and the mother and the baby seem to have disappeared without a trace. 20 year old Madeline Jones and her son William Jones Gouchenour went missing earlier this summer in Mesa, AZ. Jacob and Madeline were going through a divorce when Jacob won full custody of their 11 month old son William, but days...
A fire sparked in Helena this afternoon and has prompted evacuations. The fire is now over 100 acres and Forest Service suspects it was started by a lightening strike.
A wildfire that sparked just after 10 this morning alongside Rainbow Dam Road. Several crews responded including Black Eagle, Malmstrom and even Great Falls Fire and Rescue.
According to the Department of Justice, Zachary Brooke Roberts and Martin Gasper Mazzara were sentenced to 20 months of prison and required to pay $2.5 million in restitution to the Chippewa Cree Tribe. ..
We are receiving reports of a wildland fire off Calvert Road, about 25 miles south of Great Falls. The sparks ignited just after 3:00 P.M.; according to scanner traffic, it appears as though the blaze began as a result of lightening. Sand Coulee Volunteer Fire Department, Gore Hill Volunteer Fire Department, and Black Eagle Volunteer Fire Departments are all responding. It is unclear at this time if any structures are threatened. We have a reporter on the w...
Helena, MT - A recreationalist was bitten this last week by a bat that has tested positive for rabies. Lewis and Clark Public Health (LCPH) has issued a reminder of the risk of possible rabies exposures from bats.
A press release from Helena Police Department said that Eddie Sanchez was arrested in Salt Lake City by the SLC Police Department on his outstanding warrants.
Police say victim was assaulted and his vehicle stolen. Yesterday, Officers in Helena responded to a reported assault and a stolen vehicle. The victim was a 67 year old male who had just checked out of his hotel room and was getting ready to leave in his vehicle when he says he was approached by an adult male.
The City of Helena has begun removing a monument to Confederate soldiers that has been in a park in Montana's capital city since 1916.
